Romanian DIY retailer Dedeman invests EUR 6 mln in PV panels

Romanian DIY retailer Dedeman invests EUR 6 mln in PV panels. Romania's biggest do-it-yourself (DIY) chain Dedeman installed PV panels on 38 of its 54 stores and "does not rule out" investing in standalone PV parks, Ziarul Financiar reported. The panels already installed implied investments of EUR 6 million. The panels can cover up to 30% of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]