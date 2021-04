Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue chips boast average 14% surge in Q1

Construction materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP), nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), and aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR) were the best performing shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's main market in the first three months of 2021. They recorded gains of 83%, 42%, (...)