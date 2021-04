Romania’s retail sales show some moderation in Jan-Feb

Romania’s retail sales show some moderation in Jan-Feb. Romania's retail sales index increased by 1.5% in January-February compared to the same period last year. The overall growth underestimates the consumers' sentiment since it is still dragged down by subdued (-7.5% year-on-year) fuel sales as an effect of mobility constraints and remote work. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]