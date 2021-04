Romanian PM announces return to “normal life” at end-July

Romanian PM announces return to “normal life” at end-July. The economic activity will return to normal by the end of July when 10 million Romanians will have been vaccinated, Romanian prime minister Florin Citu announced. The first step in this direction will be made at the beginning of June, he said. A new committee including representatives from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]