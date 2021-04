RO minister: new justice laws not promulgated before year end

RO minister: new justice laws not promulgated before year end. Romanian justice minister Stelian Ion (USR-PLUS) explained that the massive workload did not give his ministry the time to discuss the amendments to the justice laws with the ruling coalitions' members, but he "assumed" constant support from the colleagues in the ruling team, Hotnews.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]