Romanian Beer Market Stable in 2020, at 16.75 Million Hectoliters

Romanian Beer Market Stable in 2020, at 16.75 Million Hectoliters. Romania’s beer market remained stable in 2020, with a slight growth of 0.5% in volume compared with 2019, to 16.75 million hectoliters, the Romanian Brewers Association said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]