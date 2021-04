Sortilemn Gherla Expects 10% Rise in Revenue in 2021

Furniture manufacturer Sortilemn Gherla, one of the most important Romanian suppliers of the IKEA group, expects growth of 10% in revenue year-on-year in 2021, following expansion and development of production. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]