Signal Iduna, Allianz-Tiriac and Groupama Top Three Health Insurance Providers in 2020. The leader of the health insurance market in Romania in 2020 was Signal Iduna, with RON126 million gross written premiums, an increase of 27.3% on 2019, followed by Allianz-Tiriac and Groupama. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]