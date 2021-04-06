Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB



Romanian mobile game developer Firebyte Games (FRB) made its debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market on Tuesday, April 6. The company’s shares opened at a price of RON 1.48, 2.6 times higher than the price paid by the investors who participated in its private placement in February – (...)