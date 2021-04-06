GCS: 5.231 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania from over 37.000 tests done in last 24 hours



A number of 5,231 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, out of over 37,000 tests, informed, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies. Up until Tuesday, (...)