Romanian writers pen solidarity letters to imprisoned Turkish authors, journalists
Apr 6, 2021
Eleven Romanian writers have addressed letters to eleven Turkish writers and journalists imprisoned in Turkey, PEN Romania announced. It was an idea of journalist Necdet Celik, who also arranged for “the letters to be translated into Turkish and delivered to the writers and journalists in the (...)
