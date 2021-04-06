 
April 6, 2021

196 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in past 24 hrs, taking death toll to 24,386
A total of 196 people - 109 men and 87 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have passed away in the last 24 hours, according to data submitted Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group. One death was recorded in the age category 20 to 29 years, another in the age category 30 - 39 years, five in the age category 40 - 49 years, 12 in the age category 50 - 59 years, 65 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 64 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 48 in the category over 80 years. 184 of the deaths were recorded in patients with pre-existing medical condition, seven deaths had no comorbidities, and no medical history has been reported to date for five deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,386 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 189 Romanian nationals abroad.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

