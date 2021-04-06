IMF, very optimistic: estimates Romania's economic growth at 6% in 2021 and 4.8% in 2022

IMF, very optimistic: estimates Romania's economic growth at 6% in 2021 and 4.8% in 2022. By Emea Riga The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has significantly improved its estimates on the evolution of the Romanian economy: it will register a 6% increase this year, according to the latest report "World Economic Outlook", published on Tuesday by the international financial (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]