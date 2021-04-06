Over 8.3m COVID-19 vaccine doses expected in Romania in April, May

Over 8.3m COVID-19 vaccine doses expected in Romania in April, May. Senior official with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu said on Tuesday that this April and May over 8.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will enter Romania. "We received a total of 2,212,734 doses in March. This week, we will receive another 134,400 doses from Moderna and 110,564 doses from AstraZeneca. In the case of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as we know, we will receive weekly for the next two week 511,000 doses. In the last week of April, there will be 512,000 more, totalling 2,046,330 doses at the end of April. For Moderna, nothing changed from last week, so we are talking about a minimum of 280,800 doses for April, and 879,990 for AstraZeneca," Baciu told a news conference. He said that Romania will also receive vaccines produced by Johnson and Johnson. "For the third week, we are talking about 60,000 doses, and in the last week we are talking about 103,000 doses, with a total of 163,000 for April. Thus, for April and May, and we are talking about two important months as Mr Prime Minister Florin Citu said, we will have over 8.3 million doses entering Romania, which can lead to a total of 5,000,000 vaccinated people at the end of May in Romania, which represents approximately 35% of the entire adult population, which we leads us to a milestone that can come with benefits on the social measures adopted to keep the pandemic in check," said Baciu. According to him, Romania ranks 4th in Europe in terms of full two-dose vaccinations and 15th in the world. He said that as of April 6, 5,121,129 doses had arrived in Romania, of which 3,359,006 had been administered, representing 66% of the doses received. "We have a stockpile of 1,410,796 for April 6, with 3,710,333 doses distributed. (...) As of April 4, there were 5,669 wasted doses, which represents 0.17% of the total doses used," added Baciu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]