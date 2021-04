One third of Romanians refuse AstraZeneca vaccines

One third of Romanians refuse AstraZeneca vaccines. Over 200,000 Romanians pulled out from the waiting lists for AstraZeneca vaccination, and nearly 100,000 others didn't show up for vaccination. Thus, nearly one-third of the Romanians who previously planned to accept the AstraZeneca vaccine renounced the idea, according to Valeriu Gheorghita, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]