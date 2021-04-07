RO dairy producer Bonas raises EUR 2 mln in private placement of shares

RO dairy producer Bonas raises EUR 2 mln in private placement of shares. Romanian dairy producer Bonas Import Export, which mainly sells its products in Cluj-Napoca and the Transylvania region, has raised close to RON 10 mln (EUR 2 mln) in a private placement of shares. The company’s shareholders sold 1.99 million shares, representing 40.76% of the company’s capital, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]