Liberty Steel’s Romanian subsidiary needs EUR 100 mln to buy CO2 certificates

Liberty Steel’s Romanian subsidiary needs EUR 100 mln to buy CO2 certificates. Liberty Galati, the Romanian subsidiary of Liberty Steel - part of GFG Alliance controlled by Indian businessman Sanjeev Gupta - urgently needs EUR 100 million to purchase the CO2 certificates that it sold last year, according to Ziarul Financiar quoting FT. Under the ETS scheme operated by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]