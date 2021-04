Saint-Gobain invests EUR 45 mln in new production line in Romania

Saint-Gobain invests EUR 45 mln in new production line in Romania. French construction materials producer Saint-Gobain began constructing a second plasterboard production line in Turda, central Romania, under a EUR 45 million project. The group aims to increase the production capacity to meet the rapidly growing local needs and deliver more on Southeast (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]