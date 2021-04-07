Closed ports because of dense fog in Constanta county

Closed ports because of dense fog in Constanta county. The ports in the county of Constanta were closed on Wednesday because of the dense fog. The INFOTRAFIC center from the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police informs that, in the southeastern Constanta county, due to the thick fog, maneuvers were halted in the ports of Constanta Nord, Constanta Sud-Agigea and Midia.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]