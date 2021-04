Digi Proposes RON0.75 Gross Dividend per Share from 2020 Profit

Telecom group Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) proposes a gross dividend per share of RON0.75 from its 2020 profit, subject to shareholder approval on May 18. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]