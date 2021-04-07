PM Citu: Equitable access to health entails existence of functional health system, also solidarity and responsibility

PM Citu: Equitable access to health entails existence of functional health system, also solidarity and responsibility. Prime Minister Florin Citu sent a message on World Health Day, in which he shows that physicians and all health personnel are "the true heroes of this period" and thanks them for all their effort, emphasizing that "equitable" access to health entails the existence of a functioning health system, but also "solidarity and responsibility" on the part of everyone, "citizens and representatives of the authorities alike". "Today marks World Health Day, dedicated to raising awareness of priority public health issues globally in the vision of the World Health Organization (WHO). The theme chosen for this year emphasizes equitable access to health services, a very important goal, especially in the context of the pandemic we are going through due to a virus that does not take into account the level of economic development. Equitable access entails the existence of a functional health system, to the current standards, but also solidarity and responsibility on the part of each of us, citizens and representatives of the authorities, alike. On the other hand, the doctors and the entire medical staff are the real heroes of this period and we thank them for all the effort they put in the service of health and life," says Florin Citu in his message. The prime minister emphasizes that the effort to end the pandemic is a "common, concerted one". "One action, one person or one country is not enough to defeat the novel coronavirus. Romania is both part of the effort and among the beneficiaries of European solidarity, through the COVID-19 vaccines we have received and we will continue to receive in the coming months, but we all need to win this battle, to do everything in our power to protect ourselves from the virus, to protect others as well. The suffering of those who have fallen ill, the lives ended by the virus, but also the economic and social costs of the pandemic so far are enough arguments to reflect on the solutions we have at hand to get out of this health crisis as soon as possible,", premier Citu further affirms.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Traded Value on Bucharest Capital Market Grows 54% in 2020 The total value traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and its multilateral trading system reached RON18.73 billion in 2020, 54.05% higher compared with 2019, the financial regulator said in a report Thursday.



Romania Real GDP Contraction Reconfirmed at 3.9% in 2020 Romania's gross domestic product contracted by 3.9% in real terms in 2020 compared with 2019, a second reading from the country's statistics board confirmed Thursday.



TP-Link: Sales of Networking Equipment Doubled in Romania in 2020 Sales of networking equipment doubled in volume in Romania last year, as a result of work from home and learn from home trends, due to the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the officials of Chinese-held TP-Link company, one of the largest networking products (...)



Romanian Construction Material Manufacturers See 20% to 30% Growth in 2020 In a year when the pandemic ravaged Romania’s economy, construction material manufacturers posted growth, as the industry was one of the few that kept working almost as usual in 2020.



Max Boegl Resumes EUR150M Wind Farm Project Energia Mileniului III, a company equally owned by Germany’s Max Boegl International and BTG Wide Consulting, will resume construction of a 99 MW wind farm in Tulcea, having recently received a new permit from grid company Transelectrica based on a 2012 connection (...)



Senior official: Combination of two or more COVID-19 vaccines, not recommended The coordinator of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Wednesday that the combination of two or more vaccines is not recommended, referring to the fact that there is a reluctance of people who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to continue the (...)



RO PM rules out lockdown despite hospitals facing record number of patients Romanian prime minister Florin Citu stressed that "there will be no general lockdown, no quarantine," whatsoever. His statement came after Andreea Moldovan, a secretary of state in the Health Ministry, declared that a two-week countrywide quarantine "would work wonders" in Romania. Moldovan is (...)

