Winemaker Cotnari Sales Flat at RON143M in 2020, Profit Shrinks

Winemaker Cotnari Sales Flat at RON143M in 2020, Profit Shrinks. Romania’s third largest winemaker Cotnari posted almost RON143 million revenue in 2020, about the same as in 2019 but the net profit shrank 20% to RON3.5 million, financial analysis platform Confidas data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]