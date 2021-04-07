World Health Day. PM Citu: Equitable access to health entails the existence of a functioning health system

World Health Day. PM Citu: Equitable access to health entails the existence of a functioning health system. Prime Minister Florin Citu sent a message on World Health Day, in which he shows that physicians and all health personnel are “the true heroes of this period” and thanks them for all their effort, emphasizing that “equitable” access to health entails the existence of a functioning health system, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]