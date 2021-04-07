Evacuation and demolition of commercial spaces from subway stations has begun
Apr 7, 2021
Evacuation and demolition of commercial spaces from subway stations has begun.
The evacuation and demolition of commercial spaces illegally located on the public domain of the state started on Wednesday morning at the Stefan cel Mare metro station, the Ministry of Transport announced. The deadline for the release of the commercial spaces located inside the metro stations (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]