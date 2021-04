ForMin Aurescu pays official visit to Italy

ForMin Aurescu pays official visit to Italy. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu is paying an official visit to the Italian Republic on Wednesday at the invitation of his counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, a release from the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. According to the said release, sent to AGERPRES, the head of the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]