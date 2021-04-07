TBI Bank and Instant Factoring provide a unique solution for entrepreneurs and SMEs: The first complete tool for financing digital invoices



TBI Bank and Instant Factoring provide a unique solution for entrepreneurs and SMEs: The first complete tool for financing digital invoices.

TBI Bank, one of the leading phygital lenders in the South Eastern European region, and Instant Factoring, the first Romanian online factoring company, developed a new digital invoice financing solution, in an atypically context, where the current pandemic accelerated the negative impact of (...)