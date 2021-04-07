175 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 24,561

175 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 24,561. As many as 175 people - 86 men and 89 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday. Two deaths were recorded in the age category 20 to 29 years, one death in the age category 30 - 39 years, eight in the age category 40 - 49 years, 12 in the age category 50 - 59 years, 43 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 63 in the age category 70 to 79 years and 46 in the category over 80 years. According to GCS, 166 of the deaths were recorded in patients with comorbidities, four deceased patients had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported to date for 5 dead persons. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,561 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 189 Romanian citizens abroad.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]