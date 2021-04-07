Enel X Romania To Install Fast Recharging Stations For Electric Cars Within NEPI Shopping Centers In Romania

Enel X Romania To Install Fast Recharging Stations For Electric Cars Within NEPI Shopping Centers In Romania. Enel X Romania, part of Enel X, the division of advanced energy services of Enel Group, is going to install 25 fast recharging stations for electric vehicles within several shopping centers in Romania, which are included in the portfolio of NEPI Rockcastle, the largest real estate investor in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]