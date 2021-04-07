|
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Traded Value on Bucharest Capital Market Grows 54% in 2020
The total value traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and its multilateral trading system reached RON18.73 billion in 2020, 54.05% higher compared with 2019, the financial regulator said in a report Thursday.
Romania Real GDP Contraction Reconfirmed at 3.9% in 2020
Romania's gross domestic product contracted by 3.9% in real terms in 2020 compared with 2019, a second reading from the country's statistics board confirmed Thursday.
TP-Link: Sales of Networking Equipment Doubled in Romania in 2020
Sales of networking equipment doubled in volume in Romania last year, as a result of work from home and learn from home trends, due to the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the officials of Chinese-held TP-Link company, one of the largest networking products (...)
Romanian Construction Material Manufacturers See 20% to 30% Growth in 2020
In a year when the pandemic ravaged Romania’s economy, construction material manufacturers posted growth, as the industry was one of the few that kept working almost as usual in 2020.
Max Boegl Resumes EUR150M Wind Farm Project
Energia Mileniului III, a company equally owned by Germany’s Max Boegl International and BTG Wide Consulting, will resume construction of a 99 MW wind farm in Tulcea, having recently received a new permit from grid company Transelectrica based on a 2012 connection (...)
Senior official: Combination of two or more COVID-19 vaccines, not recommended
The coordinator of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Wednesday that the combination of two or more vaccines is not recommended, referring to the fact that there is a reluctance of people who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to continue the (...)
RO PM rules out lockdown despite hospitals facing record number of patients
Romanian prime minister Florin Citu stressed that "there will be no general lockdown, no quarantine," whatsoever. His statement came after Andreea Moldovan, a secretary of state in the Health Ministry, declared that a two-week countrywide quarantine "would work wonders" in Romania. Moldovan is (...)
