President Iohannis at event on World Health Day: In Romania which is facing virulent epidemiological wave, compliance with health measures is proof of responsibility and maturity



President Iohannis at event on World Health Day: In Romania which is facing virulent epidemiological wave, compliance with health measures is proof of responsibility and maturity.

Romania, like other countries, is facing a virulent epidemiological wave, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, stressing that compliance with health measures is proof of responsibility and maturity and without which it is not possible the sustainable reopening of the society and the (...)