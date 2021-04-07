GCS: Romania registers 5.407 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 from over 39k tests done in past 24 hrs



As many as 5,407 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 39,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said. (...)