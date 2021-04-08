RO PM rules out lockdown despite hospitals facing record number of patients

RO PM rules out lockdown despite hospitals facing record number of patients. Romanian prime minister Florin Citu stressed that "there will be no general lockdown, no quarantine," whatsoever. His statement came after Andreea Moldovan, a secretary of state in the Health Ministry, declared that a two-week countrywide quarantine "would work wonders" in Romania. Moldovan is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]