Traded Value on Bucharest Capital Market Grows 54% in 2020

Traded Value on Bucharest Capital Market Grows 54% in 2020. The total value traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and its multilateral trading system reached RON18.73 billion in 2020, 54.05% higher compared with 2019, the financial regulator said in a report Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]