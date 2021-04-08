Ambassador Jinga: This crisis will hopefully end soon, but there is no doubt that it will affect us on a longer term



Participation of the Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN at the virtual briefing on the work of the Lancet COVID-19 Commission New York, April 6, 2021 On April 6, 2021, the Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN, Ambassador Ion I. Jinga, attended a virtual briefing for (...)