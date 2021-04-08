RO President warns of pandemic pressure on healthcare system, impact of climate change on public health

RO President warns of pandemic pressure on healthcare system, impact of climate change on public health. The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the chronic vulnerabilities of the Romanian healthcare system, but the country proved it has the institutional ability to act fast to limit its effects, president Klaus Iohannis said at an event occasioned by the World Health Day. “The Covid-19 pandemic came at a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]