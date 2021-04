Bittnet Announces Early Redemption of RON4.5M Corporate Bond Issue

Bittnet Announces Early Redemption of RON4.5M Corporate Bond Issue. Bittnet (BNET.RO), a group of IT companies, listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced Thursday it was activating the call option for the early buyback of its BNET22 corporate bond issue, totaling RON4.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]