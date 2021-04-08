Romanian Classics in English: Translation of Liviu Rebreanu’s Ciuleandra occasions series of events

Romanian Classics in English: Translation of Liviu Rebreanu’s Ciuleandra occasions series of events. The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London is hosting a series of events dedicated to author Liviu Rebreanu, marking the release of a new translation into English of his 1927 novel Ciuleandra. It was translated by Gabi Reigh and published by Cadmus Press. The series of events, which (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]