April 8, 2021

172 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hous, death toll reaching 24,733
Apr 8, 2021

172 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hous, death toll reaching 24,733.

A number of 172 people - 99 male and 73 female - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to the data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). One casualty was registered for the 30-39 age category, 6 casualties for the 40-49 age category, 19 casualties for the 50-59 year category, 40 casualties for the 60-69 category, 56 casualties for the 70-79 age group and 50 causalities for the over 80 age category. 155 casualties were registered in patients who presented comorbidities, 9 deceased patients did not present associated illness, and for 7 there were no reported comorbidities. Since the beginning of the pandemic until now, 24,733 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania, to whom 189 Romanian citizens from abroad add, having passed away due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

