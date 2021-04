TotalSoft Targets EUR5M Investments In 2021

TotalSoft Targets EUR5M Investments In 2021. TotalSoft, one of the most important software producers on the Romanian market, ended 2020 with combined revenue of EUR22.3 million, up little over 1% versus 2019, and an EBIDTA of EUR3.7 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]