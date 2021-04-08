MEP Winkler (UDMR): Recovery and resilience plan, a unique chance for Romania

MEP Winkler (UDMR): Recovery and resilience plan, a unique chance for Romania. The European Recovery and Resilience Facility represents a unique chance for Romania to make a leap in economic development and modernisation, but the deadlines for its implementation must be met by the Romanian officials, MEP Iuliu Winkler of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) said in Deva on Thursday He pointed out that the deadlines set for the entry into force of the European facility are nearing in, with the first set at April 30, when the government has to submit to the European Commission a draft national recovery and resilience plan (PNRR). He mentioned that the Romanian government is at an advanced stage of drafting the document and that it will be a good one. "By the end of April, the government must complete and submit to the European Commission (EC) the draft PNRR, and the Romanian Parliament must complete the ratification of the decision on the EU's own resources. This decision is expected to be taken as soon as possible by all the member states so that the European Recovery and Resilience Facility worth 672.5 billion euros can enter into force," MEP Winkler told a news conference. According to him, the adoption by all member states of the decision on the EU's own resources is necessary to launch the lending operation on the financial markets. Meeting deadlines is important for member states, including Romania, to benefit from pre-financing projects included in their own recovery and resilience plans. "These advance payments can be received after obtaining the approval from the EC on PNRR. In the most optimistic scenario, Romania could have access, as early as this summer, to a pre-financing of 3.95 billion euros, which is 13% of the total value allocated to Romania under the PNRR. The total funds under PNRR are 29.2 billion euros, of which 14.2 billion euros are grants and 15 billion euros will be loans. I want to remind you that in the European Parliament we have managed to increase the value of pre-financing from 10% to 13% under national recovery and resilience plans, "Winkler said. He explained that the ERRF has six main directions: green transition and greening, digital transition, competitiveness and economic cohesion, social cohesion, strengthening public institutions and youth policies. In his opinion, under these directions important projects for Romania can be funded, from those related to increasing energy efficiency to water supply and sewerage programmes, expanding the irrigation system and modernising the railway transport infrastructure. "In terms of digitalisation, I think the most important priority is the digitalisation of education, but the digitalisation of public services can be financed as well. In terms of economic cohesion, we will finance road transport infrastructure. In terms of competitiveness, we will focus on supporting the SME sector, and in terms of social cohesion we will finance local development projects. The funds related to the youth policies will aim to reduce school dropout, nursery building, and also the sports," said Winkler. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Blada, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Toy Retailer Jumbo Sales Double In Romania YoY In 1Q/2021 The stores in Romania and Cyprus of Greek-held toy retailer Jumbo doubled their sales in the first quarter of 2021, compared with the same period of 2020.



Nova Imobiliare Seeks To Develop Residential Project Near Its Colosseum Shopping Mall In Bucharest Nova Imobiliare, the developer of the Colosseum shopping center in northwest Bucharest, is starting a residential project that will be located in the proximity of the Colosseum shopping mall.



Gheorghita: Citizens to have at their disposal informative material with possible symptoms after anti-COVID vaccination The National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV) will make available to the public an informative material with possible symptoms that may occur after vaccination with anti-COVID serum, so that people who have been vaccinated or are about to be (...)



Romania Raises RON1B Via Two Bond Issues Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised RON499.9 million (EUR101.5 million) selling bonds maturing in April 2022 and RON500 million (EUR101.5 million) selling bonds maturing in October 2030, at average yields of 1.91% and 3.02%, (...)



Transgaz, Natural Gas Distribution Operators Carried Out RON1.7B Investments In 2020 Romania’s energy regulator ANRE has announced that state-owned gas natural transmission company Transgaz and natural gas distribution operators in Romania carried out investments worth a total RON1.7 billion in 2020.



PM Citu: Increase in vaccination capacity in April, May - a prerequisite for gradually defeating this virus The stabilization of the epidemiological situation and the increase of the vaccination capacity in April and May are "clear and safe prerequisites" to defeat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, says Prime Minister Florin Citu, on Thursday, recalling that he announced "Romania's return to (...)



New members in the Top Management team of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Simone Ieri is appointed Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager Dan Grigoriu is appointed Head of the Retail Division and Deputy General Manager Bogdan Patrănoiu is appointed Head of the Corporate and SME Division and Deputy General Manager Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, the Romanian (...)

