First Bond Issue Of Realty Developer Qualis Properties Starts Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On April 9. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has announced that the first bond issue of the real estate developer Qualis Properties would start trading on BVB's Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on Friday (April 9). The bonds will be traded under the ticker symbol (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]