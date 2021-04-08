Nordis Group Buys Over 23,000 Sqm Land In Mamaia Resort To Extend Its Seaside Projects

Nordis Group, a real estate developer founded by Emanuel Postoaca, on Thursday announced the extension of its projects on the Romanian seaside by acquiring lands of over 23,000 square meters in Mamaia resort, in the continuation of the space on which the company started to build five-star