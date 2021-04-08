GCS: 4.989 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Romania, after over 40.000 tests performed in last 24 hours



A number of 4,989 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in over 40,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the cited source. As of (...)