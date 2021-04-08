PM Citu: Increase in vaccination capacity in April, May - a prerequisite for gradually defeating this virus

PM Citu: Increase in vaccination capacity in April, May - a prerequisite for gradually defeating this virus. The stabilization of the epidemiological situation and the increase of the vaccination capacity in April and May are "clear and safe prerequisites" to defeat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, says Prime Minister Florin Citu, on Thursday, recalling that he announced "Romania's return to normalcy" as of June 1. The head of the Government sent a message on the Facebook page of the Executive, after the meeting with the representatives of the Council of Foreign Investors. "Whether we are talking about investors with Romanian or foreign capital, the private sector is a reliable partner in this joint effort to overcome the pandemic, by immunizing the population and complying with health protection measures. Stabilizing the epidemiological situation and increasing vaccination capacity in April and May are clear and certain prerequisites for gradually defeating this virus," the Prime Minister wrote on the social platform. He added that representatives of HORECA, foreign investors who have business projects in Romania "have come up with proposals and want to participate in the consultations that will take place in the Interministerial Committee whose task is to prepare Romania's return to normalcy starting with 1 June 2021." "It is a milestone that we look forward to with confidence and prepare with great responsibility. It is vital to protect people's health, it is essential to maintain a healthy economy," Citu underscored. In this context, the PM said that the fiscal regime will be maintained and "categorically" there will be no increases in taxes or duties. "These are objectives assumed by the Government and expected by the business environment," Citu added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]