Nova Imobiliare Seeks To Develop Residential Project Near Its Colosseum Shopping Mall In Bucharest. Nova Imobiliare, the developer of the Colosseum shopping center in northwest Bucharest, is starting a residential project that will be located in the proximity of the Colosseum shopping mall. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]