Romania Raises RON1B Via Two Bond Issues. Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised RON499.9 million (EUR101.5 million) selling bonds maturing in April 2022 and RON500 million (EUR101.5 million) selling bonds maturing in October 2030, at average yields of 1.91% and 3.02%, (...)