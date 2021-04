Transgaz, Natural Gas Distribution Operators Carried Out RON1.7B Investments In 2020

Romania's energy regulator ANRE has announced that state-owned gas natural transmission company Transgaz and natural gas distribution operators in Romania carried out investments worth a total RON1.7 billion in 2020.