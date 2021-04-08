Gheorghita: Citizens to have at their disposal informative material with possible symptoms after anti-COVID vaccination



Gheorghita: Citizens to have at their disposal informative material with possible symptoms after anti-COVID vaccination.

The National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV) will make available to the public an informative material with possible symptoms that may occur after vaccination with anti-COVID serum, so that people who have been vaccinated or are about to be vaccinated can address a medical consultation, if the case may be, said the CNCAV president doctor Valeriu Gheorghita. "An extremely important thing is related to communication and information. And here I think that every person must understand what are the possible alarm signals that we need to know as well as possible in order to address medical services for diagnosis and treatment. That is why we will develop, together with colleagues from the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices in Romania, an informative material for all people who want to be vaccinated or who have been vaccinated, which should present succinctly and easy to understand all the potential signs and alarm symptoms for which we must request a medical consultation," Valeriu Gheorghita told a Thursday's a press conference at Victoria Palace. He said the material would be available on the vaccination platform, but also at COVID immunization centres. Gheorghita mentioned the symptoms that can appear after vaccination: "We are talking about breathing difficulties, chest pain, swelling of the lower limbs, persistent abdominal pain." "Certain neurological symptoms - intense headache that is not eased by usual treatments and that can be associated with visual disturbances or the appearance of small bloodstains or bleeding outside the place of administration," added Gheorghita. Gheorghita appealed to health professionals, but also to vaccination beneficiaries, to properly report and monitor "all recorded adverse events". AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Cristina Zaharia)