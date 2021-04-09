Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all age groups

Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, the coordinator of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita, announced on April 8. The statement comes after the European Medicines Agency's assessment that the formation of blood clots is a