RO independent developer lists EUR 2.1 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange

RO independent developer lists EUR 2.1 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange. The EUR 2.1 million bond issue launched by Romanian independent developer Qualis Properties, under a private placement in January, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Friday, April 9. Qualis Properties issued the bonds, with a 9% yearly coupon attached, to purchase a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]